Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,717 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 695,439 shares of company stock valued at $131,274,332. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $193.70 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $385.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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