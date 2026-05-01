Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,145 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Chevron were worth $120,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,528,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 325,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $193.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day moving average of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 695,439 shares of company stock worth $131,274,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.09.

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Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

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About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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