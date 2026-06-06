Chewy $CHWY Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,257 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,237 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Chewy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company's stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 5,238.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company's stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company's stock worth $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company's stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chewy Trading Down 1.1%

CHWY opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. Chewy has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. Chewy's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised Chewy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $108,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,248. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,459,955 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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