Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 22,186 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 619.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,767 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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