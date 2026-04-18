Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,865 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 13,823 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Cameco were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 103,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,352 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Cameco to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Glj Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $171.20 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cameco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cameco wasn't on the list.

While Cameco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here