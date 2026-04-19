Chicago Capital LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Zscaler were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock worth $576,083,000 after purchasing an additional 741,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,903 shares of the company's stock worth $3,406,506,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,440,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,387,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.67 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.63 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $798.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $321,491.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,208,079.97. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $354,363.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,335,550.10. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $305.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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