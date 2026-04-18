Chicago Capital LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualcomm by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,466 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $159.91.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.47. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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