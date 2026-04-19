Chicago Capital LLC Increases Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 445.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $3,518,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $866.86 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $914.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $854.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $970.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here