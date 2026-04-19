Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,038 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 13.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vicor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $118.33.

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Vicor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings/option flows: Traders are positioning ahead of Vicor’s Q1 2026 results (earnings scheduled for April 21, 2026); today’s April options expiration and elevated implied volatility likely amplified buying via hedging/gamma flows, producing a run-up into the report. QuiverQuant: Vicor shares jump

Pre-earnings/option flows: Traders are positioning ahead of Vicor’s Q1 2026 results (earnings scheduled for April 21, 2026); today’s April options expiration and elevated implied volatility likely amplified buying via hedging/gamma flows, producing a run-up into the report. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals supporting optimism: Investors are still digesting Vicor’s strong FY2025/Q4 results (revenue and EPS beat, higher margins, large cash balance and elevated backlog), which gives the market reason to buy into the next print. MarketBeat: VICR profile & recent results

Fundamentals supporting optimism: Investors are still digesting Vicor’s strong FY2025/Q4 results (revenue and EPS beat, higher margins, large cash balance and elevated backlog), which gives the market reason to buy into the next print. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional flows and analyst views: Recent 13F/quarterly filings show both sizable buys and some large sales by institutions (e.g., Manufacturers Life, T. Rowe increases; Citadel, BlackRock trimmed). Street coverage remains mostly Buy/Strong Buy but consensus price targets sit materially below the current trading level, which tempers the bullish case. QuiverQuant: institutional & analyst data

Mixed institutional flows and analyst views: Recent 13F/quarterly filings show both sizable buys and some large sales by institutions (e.g., Manufacturers Life, T. Rowe increases; Citadel, BlackRock trimmed). Street coverage remains mostly Buy/Strong Buy but consensus price targets sit materially below the current trading level, which tempers the bullish case. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli has repeatedly sold shares in recent months (multiple 10b5‑1 plan trades; tens of thousands of shares per trade). Although trades were disclosed as pre-arranged plans, the scale and frequency of sales (Quiver/InsiderTrades data) can be viewed negatively by some investors. InsiderTrades: CEO selling alert

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $1,363,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,489.66. This represents a 28.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $7,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,855,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,119,987.60. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,863 shares of company stock valued at $122,284,776. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of VICR stock opened at $218.05 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $224.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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