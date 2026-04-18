Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 20,282 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,147 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $33,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $595.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $602.62 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $559.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.48. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.04 and a 52-week high of $603.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Trending Headlines about Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Zacks Article

Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. MarketBeat - PWR

KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Fool Article

Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. TipRanks

Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market caution: market commentators note that rallies driven by optimism (e.g., AI/ceasefire headlines) can be vulnerable to pullbacks—an important reminder that Quanta’s strong sector-specific outlook still faces macro/market risk. (See broader MarketBeat commentary on the rally.)

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here