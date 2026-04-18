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Chicago Capital LLC Sells 18,041 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Oracle logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Oracle by 16.4%, selling 18,041 shares and retaining 92,282 shares worth about $17.99 million per its SEC filing.
  • Oracle topped quarterly expectations with $1.79 EPS vs. $1.71 expected and revenue of $17.19 billion (+21.7% YoY), and set Q4 2026 EPS guidance of 1.96–2.00.
  • Strategic wins like an expanded AWS multicloud deal and a Bloom Energy pact have fueled an AI/cloud-driven stock surge, but analysts flag risks from a very large debt load (reported >$120B) and lofty valuation assumptions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oracle.

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,282 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 18,041 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $503.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.24 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $197.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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