Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 52 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $536.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $494.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.16. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $690.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spotify Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

See Also

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