Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 194,270 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 129,066 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and comps turned positive — Chipotle reported $3.09–3.10B in Q1 revenue (around +7.4% y/y) and a +0.5% comparable-restaurant sales gain driven by higher transactions, signaling demand stabilization after prior weakness. Investors are treating the traffic inflection as the biggest near-term catalyst. Reuters: Chipotle reports surprise quarterly sales rise

Q1 revenue beat and comps turned positive — Chipotle reported $3.09–3.10B in Q1 revenue (around +7.4% y/y) and a +0.5% comparable-restaurant sales gain driven by higher transactions, signaling demand stabilization after prior weakness. Investors are treating the traffic inflection as the biggest near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Menu and pricing experiments gaining traction — Management highlighted protein-heavy menu uptake and is testing promotions (e.g., happy-hour tacos) aimed at bringing back cautious diners and improving frequency. These initiatives help explain the revenue beat and support a bull case for reacceleration. Yahoo: Chipotle to test happy hour tacos

Menu and pricing experiments gaining traction — Management highlighted protein-heavy menu uptake and is testing promotions (e.g., happy-hour tacos) aimed at bringing back cautious diners and improving frequency. These initiatives help explain the revenue beat and support a bull case for reacceleration. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and growth remain active — The company continues meaningful buybacks and is opening new units (including Chipotlanes), which supports EPS recovery and long-term unit economics cited by bulls. QuiverQuant: Q1 revenue tops expectations

Capital returns and growth remain active — The company continues meaningful buybacks and is opening new units (including Chipotlanes), which supports EPS recovery and long-term unit economics cited by bulls. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Several shops raised or reaffirmed targets (Citigroup to $46 buy; RBC/TD Cowen/BTIG reiterations), while others trimmed targets modestly (Barclays, Piper Sandler). The net effect is divergent price targets around the mid-$30s–$50s range, keeping sentiment split. Benzinga: analyst moves

Mixed analyst reactions — Several shops raised or reaffirmed targets (Citigroup to $46 buy; RBC/TD Cowen/BTIG reiterations), while others trimmed targets modestly (Barclays, Piper Sandler). The net effect is divergent price targets around the mid-$30s–$50s range, keeping sentiment split. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press and bullish commentary — Several outlets and bull-case pieces argue the company has found levers to regain growth, framing the quarter as the start of a recovery rather than a full turnaround. 247WallSt: high-end bull case

Positive press and bullish commentary — Several outlets and bull-case pieces argue the company has found levers to regain growth, framing the quarter as the start of a recovery rather than a full turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Profitability pressures and EPS decline — Operating margin compressed (to ~12.9% from ~16.7% y/y) and adjusted EPS fell to $0.24 (in line with estimates but down from prior-year levels), highlighting cost headwinds (labor, operating). That keeps valuation and margin recovery a key risk. Zacks: margins slide

Profitability pressures and EPS decline — Operating margin compressed (to ~12.9% from ~16.7% y/y) and adjusted EPS fell to $0.24 (in line with estimates but down from prior-year levels), highlighting cost headwinds (labor, operating). That keeps valuation and margin recovery a key risk. Negative Sentiment: Bearish/critical takes persist — Some analysts and commentators continue to call out structural concerns (weaker comps in prior quarters, rich multiples vs. growth) and have reiterated sell or negative views, which could cap upside if operational momentum stalls. Seeking Alpha: bearish view

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.60.

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About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

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