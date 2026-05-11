Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 54,064 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,442,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,349,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,433,637 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $448,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,122 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,843,687 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,598 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.03.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CMG opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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