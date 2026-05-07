Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,069 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 135,986 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.03.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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