Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stock Holdings Boosted by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,512 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 475,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 283,407 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 72,167 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $3,967,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and comps turned positive — Chipotle reported $3.09–3.10B in Q1 revenue (around +7.4% y/y) and a +0.5% comparable-restaurant sales gain driven by higher transactions, signaling demand stabilization after prior weakness. Investors are treating the traffic inflection as the biggest near-term catalyst. Reuters: Chipotle reports surprise quarterly sales rise

Q1 revenue beat and comps turned positive — Chipotle reported $3.09–3.10B in Q1 revenue (around +7.4% y/y) and a +0.5% comparable-restaurant sales gain driven by higher transactions, signaling demand stabilization after prior weakness. Investors are treating the traffic inflection as the biggest near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Menu and pricing experiments gaining traction — Management highlighted protein-heavy menu uptake and is testing promotions (e.g., happy-hour tacos) aimed at bringing back cautious diners and improving frequency. These initiatives help explain the revenue beat and support a bull case for reacceleration. Yahoo: Chipotle to test happy hour tacos

Menu and pricing experiments gaining traction — Management highlighted protein-heavy menu uptake and is testing promotions (e.g., happy-hour tacos) aimed at bringing back cautious diners and improving frequency. These initiatives help explain the revenue beat and support a bull case for reacceleration. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and growth remain active — The company continues meaningful buybacks and is opening new units (including Chipotlanes), which supports EPS recovery and long-term unit economics cited by bulls. QuiverQuant: Q1 revenue tops expectations

Capital returns and growth remain active — The company continues meaningful buybacks and is opening new units (including Chipotlanes), which supports EPS recovery and long-term unit economics cited by bulls. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Several shops raised or reaffirmed targets (Citigroup to $46 buy; RBC/TD Cowen/BTIG reiterations), while others trimmed targets modestly (Barclays, Piper Sandler). The net effect is divergent price targets around the mid-$30s–$50s range, keeping sentiment split. Benzinga: analyst moves

Mixed analyst reactions — Several shops raised or reaffirmed targets (Citigroup to $46 buy; RBC/TD Cowen/BTIG reiterations), while others trimmed targets modestly (Barclays, Piper Sandler). The net effect is divergent price targets around the mid-$30s–$50s range, keeping sentiment split. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press and bullish commentary — Several outlets and bull-case pieces argue the company has found levers to regain growth, framing the quarter as the start of a recovery rather than a full turnaround. 247WallSt: high-end bull case

Positive press and bullish commentary — Several outlets and bull-case pieces argue the company has found levers to regain growth, framing the quarter as the start of a recovery rather than a full turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Profitability pressures and EPS decline — Operating margin compressed (to ~12.9% from ~16.7% y/y) and adjusted EPS fell to $0.24 (in line with estimates but down from prior-year levels), highlighting cost headwinds (labor, operating). That keeps valuation and margin recovery a key risk. Zacks: margins slide

Profitability pressures and EPS decline — Operating margin compressed (to ~12.9% from ~16.7% y/y) and adjusted EPS fell to $0.24 (in line with estimates but down from prior-year levels), highlighting cost headwinds (labor, operating). That keeps valuation and margin recovery a key risk. Negative Sentiment: Bearish/critical takes persist — Some analysts and commentators continue to call out structural concerns (weaker comps in prior quarters, rich multiples vs. growth) and have reiterated sell or negative views, which could cap upside if operational momentum stalls. Seeking Alpha: bearish view

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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