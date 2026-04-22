Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 25,088 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Pensionfund PDN acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of LXP opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The stock's 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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