Chubb Limited $CB is GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 5.5% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Chubb Stock Down 1.5%

CB stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $325.57 and its 200 day moving average is $317.11. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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