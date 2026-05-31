Chubb Limited $CB is Grandfield & Dodd LLC's 8th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $46,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.57 and a 200 day moving average of $317.11. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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