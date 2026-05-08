Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $321.22 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $319.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

More Chubb News

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About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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