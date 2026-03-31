Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.39% of Church & Dwight worth $276,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,786,818 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,139,000 after buying an additional 319,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,252,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock worth $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,187,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,907,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CHD opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $113.91.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here