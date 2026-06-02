Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the company's stock after selling 358,028 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The stock's 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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