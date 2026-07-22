CI Investments Inc. Acquires 3,625 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,910 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $101,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,354,796,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,991,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Benzinga

JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. PR Newswire

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Zacks

Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. American Banking News

Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Online value-investor chatter has been positive on SPGI, comparing it favorably with other high-profile names, but this is more sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Insider Monkey

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $430.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.04 and a 200-day moving average of $443.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

Get Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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