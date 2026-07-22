CI Investments Inc. Acquires 95,715 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,604 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 95,715 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of MongoDB worth $52,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,130 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $377,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 982,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $328,552,040.25. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $307.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.07 and a 200-day moving average of $321.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1,325.25 and a beta of 1.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.47 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.35.

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MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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