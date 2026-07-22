CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,840 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 102,838 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.36% of QXO worth $50,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get QXO alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QXO. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in QXO by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,923,937 shares of the company's stock worth $307,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844,574 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of QXO by 16,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,735,164 shares of the company's stock worth $284,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644,305 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC raised its stake in shares of QXO by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schf GPE LLC now owns 13,319,457 shares of the company's stock worth $286,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943,089 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in QXO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 10,815,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consulta Ltd lifted its position in QXO by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QXO. Stephens cut their price target on shares of QXO from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QXO from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered QXO from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.57.

View Our Latest Report on QXO

QXO Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:QXO opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. QXO had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. QXO's revenue for the quarter was up 12716.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider QXO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QXO wasn't on the list.

While QXO currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here