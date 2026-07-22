CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,245 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 31,791 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $120,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is getting fresh attention for its AI strategy after reports highlighted its expanding investment in cloud and AI infrastructure, including a possible increase above its previously announced $53 billion three-year budget. Investors appear to be viewing this as a sign that Alibaba is strengthening its position in China’s AI race and could capture more enterprise and cloud demand. Article Title

Alibaba is getting fresh attention for its AI strategy after reports highlighted its expanding investment in cloud and AI infrastructure, including a possible increase above its previously announced $53 billion three-year budget. Investors appear to be viewing this as a sign that Alibaba is strengthening its position in China’s AI race and could capture more enterprise and cloud demand. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s fintech exposure also got a boost after Ant International raised about $1.2 billion in new funding to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, with Alibaba participating as an existing investor. That supports Alibaba’s broader ecosystem value and suggests continued growth potential in digital payments and international commerce. Article Title

Alibaba’s fintech exposure also got a boost after Ant International raised about $1.2 billion in new funding to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, with Alibaba participating as an existing investor. That supports Alibaba’s broader ecosystem value and suggests continued growth potential in digital payments and international commerce. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba also unveiled its Qwen3.8 AI model, with coverage suggesting it is among the strongest models in the market. This keeps Alibaba in the spotlight as a major Chinese AI player and may help sentiment around its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Alibaba also unveiled its Qwen3.8 AI model, with coverage suggesting it is among the strongest models in the market. This keeps Alibaba in the spotlight as a major Chinese AI player and may help sentiment around its long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Fliggy is cutting jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and tougher online travel competition point to ongoing internal optimization and competitive pressure, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Reports that Fliggy is cutting jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and tougher online travel competition point to ongoing internal optimization and competitive pressure, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba faces a major headwind from a record EU fine of roughly €550 million tied to illegal and counterfeit product sales on AliExpress. That adds regulatory risk, potential legal costs, and reputational damage, which can pressure the stock. Article Title

Alibaba faces a major headwind from a record EU fine of roughly €550 million tied to illegal and counterfeit product sales on AliExpress. That adds regulatory risk, potential legal costs, and reputational damage, which can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched investor investigations into possible securities-law violations and misleading disclosures by Alibaba. These announcements can increase uncertainty and keep pressure on shares until the situation becomes clearer. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73. The stock has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In other news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,026.40. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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