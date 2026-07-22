CI Investments Inc. Has $56.27 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,297 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $56,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Positive Sentiment: The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Article Title

The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Article Title

Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted ongoing supply-chain and parts-delivery bottlenecks in the aerospace industry, which could limit how quickly GE Aerospace converts strong demand into revenue growth. Article Title

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $254.66 and a one year high of $382.97. The company has a market cap of $353.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $337.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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