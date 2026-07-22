CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,553 shares of the company's stock after selling 509,091 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of US Foods worth $57,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,512 shares of the company's stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on US Foods from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

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