CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,783 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 243,661 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of CI Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $148,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.94.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE MRK opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

See Also

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