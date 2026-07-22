CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 236,216 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Entergy worth $106,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,512,000 after acquiring an additional 318,221 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $2,404,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $122.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.21.

Get Our Latest Report on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here