CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,149 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 30,999 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $228,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,458,529,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,526,238,000 after buying an additional 328,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $878.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $95.29 and a one year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $413,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $2,566,989.36. Following the sale, the director owned 4,193,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $554,488,078.95. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 87,145 shares of company stock worth $10,691,920 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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