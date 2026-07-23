CI Investments Inc. Sells 15,879 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,879 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $21,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $746,729,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $322,660,000. Amundi boosted its position in Vistra by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock worth $314,524,000 after purchasing an additional 817,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,611 shares of the company's stock worth $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.41. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Vistra Corp. (VST) from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing a more bullish outlook from analysts. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing a more bullish outlook from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage argued that Vistra (VST) could be a solid growth stock with the potential for strong returns, which may be supporting investor optimism. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage argued that could be a solid growth stock with the potential for strong returns, which may be supporting investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Another report noted that Vistra Corp. (VST) has been outpacing the broader market, reflecting momentum in the shares and encouraging traders to stay bullish. Yahoo Finance article

Another report noted that has been outpacing the broader market, reflecting momentum in the shares and encouraging traders to stay bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also awaiting Vistra’s Q2 2026 earnings, with pre-earnings coverage focused on what results and guidance could mean for the stock next. MSN article

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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