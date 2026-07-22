CI Investments Inc. Sells 494,259 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,752 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 494,259 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up approximately 0.7% of CI Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.37% of Ventas worth $148,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price target on Ventas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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