CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,448 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $329.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $332.65 and its 200-day moving average is $265.85. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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