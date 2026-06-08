CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 16,207 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in BXP were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BXP by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in BXP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BXP alerts: Sign Up

BXP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $62.30 on Monday. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. BXP's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. BXP's dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price target on BXP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.65.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $418,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BXP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BXP wasn't on the list.

While BXP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here