CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,585 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 67,732 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in McDonald's were worth $98,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,643,704,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,283,655 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s unveiled its new “McDonald’s NEXT” strategy, centered on automation, improved restaurant design, better-tasting food, stronger hospitality, and more effective social media marketing. Investors may view this as a clear roadmap to reignite traffic and long-term sales growth. Article Title

McDonald’s unveiled its new “McDonald’s NEXT” strategy, centered on automation, improved restaurant design, better-tasting food, stronger hospitality, and more effective social media marketing. Investors may view this as a clear roadmap to reignite traffic and long-term sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted that McDonald’s is leaning on value meals, chicken innovation, and restaurant upgrades to gain market share in a cautious consumer environment, which could help sustain demand even if spending stays weak. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted that McDonald’s is leaning on value meals, chicken innovation, and restaurant upgrades to gain market share in a cautious consumer environment, which could help sustain demand even if spending stays weak. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer also named McDonald’s as a defensive stock to own outside the AI trade, suggesting it could benefit if investors rotate into steadier, out-of-favor sectors. Article Title

Jim Cramer also named McDonald’s as a defensive stock to own outside the AI trade, suggesting it could benefit if investors rotate into steadier, out-of-favor sectors. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s strategy update also emphasizes making stores easier to run and improving efficiency, which could support margins over time but likely won’t show immediate results. Article Title

McDonald’s strategy update also emphasizes making stores easier to run and improving efficiency, which could support margins over time but likely won’t show immediate results. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP recently sold shares, which can add some caution, but the transaction appears routine and is not by itself a strong fundamental warning. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $334.45.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $271.98 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $294.66 and its 200 day moving average is $308.42.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,370.74. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,631,594 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

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