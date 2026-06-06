CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.11 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,716 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Teradyne by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Article Title

Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Article Title

Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Article Title

Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Neutral Sentiment: A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Article Title

A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Teradyne was also caught in a broad chip-sector selloff tied to the AVGO earnings overhang and a stronger-than-expected jobs report, which pressured semiconductor names across the market and weighed on TER sentiment in the near term. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 12.0%

TER opened at $357.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $422.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $356.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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