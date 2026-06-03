CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337,381 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 654,812 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Intel were worth $86,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $542.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.08 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips.

Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Article Title

Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally.

Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market.

Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market. Negative Sentiment: Some traders appear to be taking profits after Intel’s sharp rally, with investors also questioning near-term earnings power while foundry spending remains heavy.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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