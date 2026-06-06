CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 11,848 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,457 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 334.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 580,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,879.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 537,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 232.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $191,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,011 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $248,243,000 after purchasing an additional 526,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock worth $2,225,119 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.73 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.94 and a twelve month high of $321.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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