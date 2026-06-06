Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,185 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,220 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $171.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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