Cibc World Market Inc. Has $21.50 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,963,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,012,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,201 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 67,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $467.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $452.00 and a 1 year high of $714.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $521.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $651.73.

View Our Latest Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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