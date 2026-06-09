Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stake in onsemi $ON

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 104.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 187.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ON opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on onsemi from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

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Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi launched its industry-first Elite Pairing Studio , an online design tool that helps engineers optimize SiC MOSFET and gate driver pairings for applications like AI data centers, electric vehicles, and industrial systems. The tool could deepen customer engagement, speed design cycles, and support broader adoption of onsemi’s power products. Article Title

onsemi launched its industry-first , an online design tool that helps engineers optimize SiC MOSFET and gate driver pairings for applications like AI data centers, electric vehicles, and industrial systems. The tool could deepen customer engagement, speed design cycles, and support broader adoption of onsemi’s power products. Neutral Sentiment: Another report highlighted onsemi’s new online tool to simplify power electronics design, adding visibility around the company’s product innovation but not providing direct evidence of sales impact yet. Article Title

Another report highlighted onsemi’s new online tool to simplify power electronics design, adding visibility around the company’s product innovation but not providing direct evidence of sales impact yet. Neutral Sentiment: A separate item noted that a camera product from Vadzo Imaging uses onsemi’s AR0235 sensor, underscoring continued ecosystem adoption of onsemi components. Article Title

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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