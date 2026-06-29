Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 335.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,311 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 89,597 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $255.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Article Title

Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Article Title

Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Article Title

Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Article Title

Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Negative Sentiment: Separately, EU regulators said Amazon’s cloud business may face stricter competition rules, adding a potential overhang for AWS. Article Title

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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