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Cigna Group $CI Holdings Decreased by Focused Investors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Cigna Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Cigna by 2.9% in Q4, selling 20,950 shares and ending with 709,000 shares valued at about $195.14M; Cigna makes up roughly 6.2% of that firm's portfolio and is its fourth-largest holding.
  • Cigna beat quarterly expectations with EPS of $8.08 (vs. $7.88) and revenue of $72.5B (up 10.4% YoY), set FY2026 guidance at $30.25 EPS, and analysts project about $29.77 EPS for the year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.56 ($6.24 annualized, ~2.2% yield), while insiders (including Nicole S. Jones and Everett Neville) sold shares in March; institutional ownership remains very high at 86.99%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,000 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group makes up about 6.2% of Focused Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.27% of Cigna Group worth $195,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $278.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.00. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $332.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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