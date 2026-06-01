Cigna Group $CI Position Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 721.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,955 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,203,754,000 after acquiring an additional 414,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after acquiring an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,305,225 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,682,231,000 after acquiring an additional 354,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,256,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051,370 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,658,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $277.08 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average is $277.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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