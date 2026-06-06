Cigna Group $CI Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 5,676 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Trading Up 3.4%

Cigna Group stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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