Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,662 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,203,754,000 after purchasing an additional 414,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,396,132,000 after purchasing an additional 224,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after buying an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,136,699,000 after buying an additional 972,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $281.72 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $286.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.43. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $315.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here