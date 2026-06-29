Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,203,754,000 after buying an additional 414,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,396,132,000 after acquiring an additional 224,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after acquiring an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,256,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0%

Cigna Group stock opened at $282.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $284.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.85. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.74 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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