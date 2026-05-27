Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,027 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $277.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $304.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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