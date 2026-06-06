Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,875 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cigna Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $279.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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